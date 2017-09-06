Cleric Tasks Leaders On Love, Compassion

The Chief Imam of Uwani Islamic Centre, Enugu, Alhaji Abdul Isola has urged leaders to show love and compassion to the citizenry by building a democratic society.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen in Enugu last Sunday, stressing that the gap between the rich and the poor could be bridged through wealth redistribution mechanism focused on people-oriented leadership at all levels.

He said “we can do better as leaders today, just as Prophet Mohammad led the faithful of old, by being selfless leaders who always think about how to better the lots of the people.

“Leaders must strive toward evolving mechanisms that will lead to wealth redistribution and social welfare for all and not for few individuals or a section of the society.

“The present rate of poverty and lack, while some are super rich, shows that people-oriented and focused leadership is still missing.”

Isola said that spreading the good news of Islam in many communities in Nigeria enabled him to find out that the gap between cities and villages was wide.

He urged political leaders to focus on designing bottom-up developmental programmes that would emphasise the needs of rural and remote areas.

The cleric urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to continue to pray for the peace of the country, as well as Allah’s wisdom for leaders.

He said “there is great need for Nigerians, especially Muslims, to pray to Allah for guidance and wisdom for our leaders to lead well and emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad.