Bayelsa Condemns Attack On JTF

The Bayelsa State government has condemned the recent ambush and killing of members of a military security patrol team by unknown gunmen around Letugbene Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Recalls the armed men suspected to be militants had on August 28 ambushed a security boat operated by the Joint Military Task Force.

The attack left two crew members dead, a soldier and a civillian.

Spokesman of the Joint Task Force deployed to the Niger Delta, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi had last Friday confirmed the death of a soldier and civillian crew member in the attack.

The government in a statement, issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Jonathan Obuebite expressed regret over the unfortunate incident.

Obuebite described the incident as unwarranted, barbaric and totally unacceptable.

He said that information available to the government indicated that the attack on the JTF was not hinged on any provocation or contending issues.

He said that the incident was purely an act of criminality, adding that it was deliberately carried to rubbish the security and peace efforts of Governor Seriake Dickson led administration.

The information commissioner expressed the sympathy of the state government to the immediate families of the deceased and the Nigerian Army.

He, therefore, called for a thorough investigation of the incident so as to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unprovoked attack.

Obuebite said the probe of the incident would ensure that everybody found guilty of involvement in any form was brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“To us, this incident is politically motivated and sponsored by some persons in high places to heat up the state for their selfish interests.

“And as a government, we will not fold our arms and allow a few individuals to rubbish the peace and security we have been able to bring to our state.

“We will support the security agencies in whichever way possible in carrying out their investigations in this matter,” he said.

Obuebite said that the state government would resist every move by mischief makers to take the state back to its inglorious past.