700 Traders Receive N10.5m Grants In Enugu

No fewer than 700 traders in Enugu State have received N10.5 milion under the traders’ empowerment scheme of the government.

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Mr Ogbu Nwobodo, disclosed this in Enugu on Tuesday at the seventh empowerment scheme.

He said the scheme, sponsored by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was started in February.

Nwobodo said under the monthly raffle draw programme, traders from the 37 market associations in the state competed free of charge.

He said that 100 traders would always win N50, 000 ‘seed money’ on a monthly basis.

Nwobodo said the ministry had worked hard to ensure the scheme was hitch-free since its inception.

He said that only 10 out of the 100 winners of the current draw were present at the event.

The state governor ,who also spoke during the raffle draw, said that the gesture was in appreciation of the massive support he had enjoyed from the traders.

The governor said that the scheme was part of efforts of his administration to expand the developmental strides as well as activate the economy of the state.

He said that traders occupied a strategic position in his administration, adding that it was the reason he had regularly paid workers so that they could patronise business people.

Ugwuanyi said that he would continue to provide the enabling environment suitable for economic activities in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of Emene Market Traders Association, Mr Chijioke Ezeme , thanked the governor for initiating such project.

Ezeme said that traders in the state had not had it so good, adding that it was gratifying to note that the earliest beneficiaries of the scheme were poor widows and those in the lower economic rung.

Ezeme said that there were over 200 widows in Emene Market, adding that the association would never forget the kind gesture of the government.

The chairman said that the traders would continue to support the programmes of the government as well as his future political aspirations .

Ezeme said that though the governor had done well in attracting development to the area , they still needed more.

Our correspondent reports that the high point of the event was the presentation of N50,000 cheques to each of the winners.