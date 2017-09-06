4th Nkechi Ikpeazu National Para-Badminton Holds, Nov

The Para-Badminton Federation of Nigeria (PBFN) yesterday said that the 4th Nkechi Ikpeazu National Para-Badminton Championships aimed at promoting sport would hold from November 6 to November 10 in Abia.

Samuel Ekeoma, the National Coordinator of the body, told newsmen in Lagos that the championships were sponsored annually by the Wife of the Abia State Governor.

Ekeoma said that athletes would participate in three events which include, Wheelchair (WH1, WH2), Standing Lower (SL3, SL4) and Short Stature (SS6).

“This competition has come to stay and we are grateful to the first lady of Abia State for promoting para-badminton through the sponsorship of this event.

“We also got a donation of six rackets from Mimiebby Sports Company to be given to winners in the women’s event.

“The competition is getting bigger every year and the Organising Committee is doing everything possible to ensure that this year’s event is a huge success.

“More states have indicated interest to be part of the event which will in turn make the championships more competitive,” he said.

The coordinator urged participants to make good use of the competition to enhance their skills in the sport.

Ekeoma, therefore, urged corporate bodies and individuals to support para-badminton in the country.