Wike Laments APC’s Woeful Performance …Predicts Party’s Ouster In 2019

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that since Nigerians are unhappy with the woeful performance of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, the party will be voted out in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking when he granted audience to the Implementation Support Team on the World Bank Assisted State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEHOR) recently in Port Harcourt, Wike said no political miracle will lead to the APC having another chance to govern the country.

He stated that the mistake has already been made by Nigerians, emphasising that the country cannot afford to make this costly mistake again in the future.

Wike said: “Now that Nigerians are unhappy with them, they will go. Nothing will save them from going. Nigerians are not happy. There is no miracle again that can be performed.

“Next year is a political year, so nothing again will happen. They have failed, so nobody should try to come and say we should give them another opportunity. This ‘one chance’ we have entered, we don’t want to enter it again. Nobody will make this mistake twice”.

Wike lauded the World Bank for the creation of 5,500 jobs in the state and the commencement of the process for the creation of additional 5,000 jobs for the youth.

While commending the World Bank for her support, Wike directed the immediate release of N35million for the state to access $3million grant from the World Bank for the further execution of the Fadama Project.