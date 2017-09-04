Water Consumers Hail Wike On Release Of EU/NDSP Fund

By John Bibor
The Federation of Akuku-Toru and Opobo/Nkoro Water Consumers Association has commended Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for the release of the second tranch  of N100 million for  the European Union (EU) Niger Delta Support Project for the provision of water in the two local government areas.
The  association which  said  this in an interview with newsmen  in Port Harcourt said that the gesture would lead to the commencement  of the project.
Chairman of the association, Iwarimie Diri  said that the situation would improve  the livelihood of communities  in the two local government areas, stressing  that cholera  and other waterborne diseases would be checked.
Diri also said that the communities would work with contractors  assigned  for the execution of the project.
It would be recalled that  the association had in a media  briefing last week appealed to the Governor for the release of  the  money to avoid the project from being canceled by the European Union.
The association’s concern was as a  result of a memo written  by the  European union threatening to cancel the project, if the money was not paid immediately. It would also be recalled  that the Rivers State Governor had earlier released the first tranch of its  counterpart fund of  N100 million for the  execution of the project.
The Rivers State Government European Union/Niger Delta Support Project will cover the  following communities of Opobo, Nkoro and Kalaibiama in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area as well as Abonnema, Kula and Abisa in Akuku Toru Local Government Area.
Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Rivers State Sanitation  Volunteers, Prince Sodin Akiaba has also praised the Governor for his prompt intervention by ensuring the release of the money for the water project.
Prince Akiaba told The Tide in an interview  that the Governor’s prompt intervention would check  waterborne  diseases in the rural areas.
He however stressed the  need  for the project to be extended to all communities  in the state.

