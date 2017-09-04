Water Consumers Hail Wike On Release Of EU/NDSP Fund

The Federation of Akuku-Toru and Opobo/Nkoro Water Consumers Association has commended Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for the release of the second tranch of N100 million for the European Union (EU) Niger Delta Support Project for the provision of water in the two local government areas.

The association which said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said that the gesture would lead to the commencement of the project.

Chairman of the association, Iwarimie Diri said that the situation would improve the livelihood of communities in the two local government areas, stressing that cholera and other waterborne diseases would be checked.

Diri also said that the communities would work with contractors assigned for the execution of the project.

It would be recalled that the association had in a media briefing last week appealed to the Governor for the release of the money to avoid the project from being canceled by the European Union.

The association’s concern was as a result of a memo written by the European union threatening to cancel the project, if the money was not paid immediately. It would also be recalled that the Rivers State Governor had earlier released the first tranch of its counterpart fund of N100 million for the execution of the project.

The Rivers State Government European Union/Niger Delta Support Project will cover the following communities of Opobo, Nkoro and Kalaibiama in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area as well as Abonnema, Kula and Abisa in Akuku Toru Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Rivers State Sanitation Volunteers, Prince Sodin Akiaba has also praised the Governor for his prompt intervention by ensuring the release of the money for the water project.

Prince Akiaba told The Tide in an interview that the Governor’s prompt intervention would check waterborne diseases in the rural areas.

He however stressed the need for the project to be extended to all communities in the state.