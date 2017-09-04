UNSC Resolution: RSG Launches Implementation Action

The Rivers State Government says it is in active partnership with both local and international organisations to adequately empower women and girls socially, economically and politically.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during the launching of the Rivers State Action Plan for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR1325) at the Ministry of Women Affairs in Port Harcourt.

According to the deputy governor, the partnership was not only on the implementation of the state action plan but also the sustainability of the campaign to eliminate violence against women and girls as well as the promotion of activities in conflict prevention, peace building and post-conflict recovery.

She said the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration takes security and well-being of women as top priority, explaining that this was why the governor has continued to appoint women with capacity to sensitive positions.

She said for the first time in the history of Rivers State, a female chief judge, in the person of Hon. Justice Daisy Okocha was appointed, and after her retirement, another qualified woman, Hon Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, who was next in line was appointed as the chief judge without prejudice.

Banigo said Wike also appointed Hon. Justice Christy Nwankwo as the first female president of the Customary Court of Appeal, underscoring the gender-friendly posture of the governor.

“His Excellency takes the security and well-being of women in Rivers State as a priority so much so that he chose a female in the person of my humble self to hold the position of deputy governor; Wike has not relented in appointing women into key positions in the state,” she said.

Banigo gave the assurance that the state government will work to uphold the five pillars of the state action plan which includes Prevention and Disaster Preparedness, Participation and Representation, Protection and Prosecution, Post-Conflict Reconstruction, Early Recovery and Crisis Management.

“We will ensure that this action plan is utilized to the fullest. As you are aware, I am passionate about the plight of women and girls in our society. That is why I put together ‘The Protect The Girl-Child Initiative’. Since its commencement, more people have become aware of how and where to get help in relation to abuse and violence against women and girls”, she stressed.

In her presentation, Mrs. Susan Bassey-Duke said the ultimate objective of the Revised State Action Plan (SAP) was to vastly improve and advance strategies for the participation and inclusion of women in all levels and areas of decision-making while developing strategies for protecting them from all forms of gender-based violence.

Prof. Nkoyo Toyo, who presented a paper on opportunities and challenges for women in peace building, decision making and governance, expressed the need to adopt sustainable peace approach to conflict resolution.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Atosemi Teetito said the state action plan was meant to be developed and domesticated based on the conceptualization of the UNSCR 1325 and designed in such a way that it will address and respond to the growing violence against women and girls.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mrs. Inime Aguma, who decried the rate at which women were emotionally and physically abused, said it was important for women to collaborate with their male counterparts to achieve set goals.