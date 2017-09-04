UNIPORT To Partner Security Agencies On Ritualist’s Arrest

The Management of

the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Rivers State Choba, has pledged its willingness to partner with the police, the Army and other security agents in the state to ensure quick re-arrest of a principal murder suspect, Mr Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike who escaped from police custody after he was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a minor, Miss Chikamso Victory in Eliozu Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, last week.

This indication was contained in a press statement signed by the Deputy Registrar Information of the institution, Dr. William Wodi which ways made available newsmen in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

The statement also confirmed that Mr Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike was a student of the institution in the Department of Physics and that he was admitted into the school in 2015/2016 academic session.

The statement while sympathising with the bereaved family expressed displeasure over the unfortunate incident and added that the quick re-arrest of the escaped murder by security agents will help to deter other students who may wish to indulge in similar incident to desist from doing so.

