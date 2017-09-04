Union Tasks RSG On Pension Funds Remittance

The leadership of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Rivers State chapter has urged the state government to ensure that all contributory pension funds and other workers deductions on Pension are urgently remit to the appropriate pen-com administrators for proper services of the workers on retirement.

In a statement issued at the end of the union State Governing Council (SGC) held at the union secretariat in Port Harcourt recently and signed by its Deputy General Secretary, South-South zonal secretary and state secretary, Comrade Adekeye Johnson said that the union SGC has resolved to appeal to the state government to pay the remaining arrears of salaries to Rivers State Sustainable Development Authority (RSSDA) workers.

Adekeye said that the union also want the state government to restructure TIMA-RIV and pay their outstanding salaries as promised when they were disbanded in 2015 by the current administration.

The union called on the state government to commence the payment of all promotion arrears, non-accident bonus and hazard allowances to all workers of the state Public service (MDAs) as such delay in payment by the state government has become a general problem in the state public service under this administration.

The union further urged the state government to as a matter of urgency renovate the dilapidated sports institute Isaka for the proper training of sport athletes in the state as well as look into the irregularities in the payment of sports council allowances as compared to other states in the federation.

The union also enjoined the state government to embark on youth employment to replace those who have retired for years now as the state is today regarded as the largest ageing workforce state in the federation.

The union stressed the need for the state government to improve on the poor of workers industrial relations practice in the state since the advent of this administration and the appointment of the current Head of Service, Mr Rufus Godwins.

The union reminded the present administration that the state secretariat complex is today an eye sore need proper maintenance.

Philip Okparaji