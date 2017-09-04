Traders Hail Wike For Reconstructing PH Market

As work intensifies, traders in Mile 1 Market in Diobu, Port Harcourt have commended the Rivers State Government for the ongoing reconstruction of the market, which was destroyed by fire some years back.

The traders made the commendation in separate interviews with newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

It would be recalled that the market was gutted by fire during the Governor Chibuike Amaechi administration.

One of the traders, Mrs Celine Okoro said she would ever remain grateful to the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government for reconstructing the market.

She said that since the market was razed, life had not been easy for her and her family, and expressed hope that her business would fare better in the market after the completion of the project.

Another trader, Mr Pius Ikedi said it had been hectic for him selling his wares by the roadside since the market was destroyed.

Ikedi noted that it was risky to do business very close to the road because it exposed one to road accidents caused by some careless motorists.

He said the risk would be avoided with the completion of the project.

Also speaking, Mrs Mary Jonah commended Governor Wike for embarking on the project, and urged other traders to support the present administration.

He said the state government had shown concern for the traders in Mile1 Market by embarking on the reconstruction project.

Another trader, Mr Linus Nwankwo said: “I thank the governor for rebuilding the market; our lives are exposed to danger as we hawk our wares along the roads.

The governor has come to save us from the danger we have been facing.”

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana