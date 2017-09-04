THE STATES

Adamawa

A Yola High Court last Wednesday restrained Mr Jerry Judah from parading himself as the Adamawa State Chairman of the newly registered Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA).

Judah was dragged to the court by protem state chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Jada who prayed the court to restrain the respondent from parading himself as APDA chairman pending the determination of the case.

Justice Helen Hammanjoda said having the gone through the application, the court was satisfied with plaintiff’s submission and granted the relief sought.

“I accordingly grant the following reliefs sought in their application.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondent from holding out and parading himself as the state chairman of the 1st applicant pending the determination of the motion on notice.

FCT

Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson and Secretary for International Development, Ms. Priti Patel last Thursday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in continuation of their official visit to Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Johnson said United Kingdom was ready to assist Nigeria in humanitarian development and military fronts.

He described Nigeria as an “incredible country and power house of the African economy’’.

“This is an incredible place. It is the power house of the African economy. We are here with Nigeria every step of the way,’’ he stated.

The envoy said the delegation had fruitful meeting with Osinbajo and looked forward to better relationship with Nigeria

Gombe

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has graduated 500 youths in Gombe State on various skills as part of effort to empower them.

Reports indicate that the Bauchi State Area Office of the fund organised the programme and trained the youths in tailoring, knitting, pomade, soap making, hair dressing and carpentry.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony last Thursday, the Director-General of ITF, Mr Joseph Ari said that the programme was one of the present administration’s policies of job creation and wealth generation.

“The policy is aimed at ensuring that as many youths are equipped with employability skills and entrepreneurship.

“I am pleased to inform you that according to our tracking and monitoring system, over 70 per cent of beneficiaries are now gainfully employed and successful entrepreneurs,’’ Ari said.

Kaduna

The National Museum, Kaduna State will host children to a cultural fiesta on Sallah day to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festival, its Curator Mr Gimba Ahmed, has said.

The Curator, in a statement made available to newsmen last Thursday in Kaduna indicated that the event would include lectures, cultural displays, dances and language competition among others.

Ahmed said that the main focus would be on culture, values, morals and beliefs “because modernisation is fast eroding our culture and our children cultural sense is beginning to fade.’’

He added that the children will act in plays, dress in their traditional attire, engage in dancing competition as well as listen to lectures on culture and security.

Kano

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State chapter has called on banks operating ATM machines across the state to improve their services by providing adequate funds.

This is contained in a statement by the NLC Chairman in the state, Mr Kabiru Minjibir and made available to newsmen last Wednesday in Kano.

He said there was need for them to improve their services in view of the high demand for cash arising from the forthcoming Sallah celebration

He said, “Banks are hereby strongly advised to note that the Congress would not fold its arms and watch workers being helplessly frustrated unnecessarily due to the inability of the banks to discharge their responsibilities”.

Kwara

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has urged Muslims in the state to dedicate the Eid el-Kabir celebration to pray for unity and peace in the country.

He made the call in a Sallah message to the people of the state signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, last Thursday in Ilorin.

Muslims all over the world celebrated Eid el-Kabir last Friday, being the 10th day of Dhul Hijja in the Islamic calendar.

Eid el-Kabir is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of prophet Ibrahim to obey Allah’s command to sacrifice his son Ishmael, where the Almighty provided him with a ram to slaughter instead of his son.

Lagos

The Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN) last Thursday urged Nigerians and Muslims to pray for the nation’s unity during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The association advised them to also use the occasion when they remember the encounter between God and Abraham on the mountain to pray against hate campaigns and other divisive tendencies among Nigerians.

CAMPAN said that the period and beyond should be used to preach and spread love, peace, unity and togetherness among Nigerians for them to build a stronger nation.

“We must not allow anything to divide us; but learn to live together as one indivisible country no matter our diverse ethnic groups”, the association said in a statement signed by its National President, Mr Patrick Osu.

Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Government lastThursday said that local government workers in the state would receive between 60 and 80 per cent of their August salaries.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Haruna Osegba, disclosed this after the state’s Joint Account Committee (JAC) meeting in Lafia.

Osegba attributed the salary cut to the shortfall in the amount that accrued to the local government councils from the Federation Account.

According to him, the 13 local government councils in the state shared only N1.5 billion from the federation account for the month of April with a shortfall of 700 million.

Niger

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has called on Nigerians to use this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration to fix the country.

Bello said in a statement to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration last Thursday in Minna, that there was no better time to reposition the country for greatness than now.

He urged Nigerians not to allow the present administration’s zeal and commitment in tackling the country’s challenges go in vain.

The governor said the state and federal governments had exhibited high sense of commitment to move the country towards greatness.

Plateau

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Plateau State chapter last Wednesday in Jos organised a seminar to sensitise children aged between 10 and 15 on the dangers of rape.

The Chairperson of NAWOJ in the state, Mrs Jenifer Yarima said the seminar had become necessary due to the increase in number of rape cases involving minors in the country.

Yarima said at the seminar titled, “Rape: Endangering the Lives of Our Children,’’ that many girls had dropped out of school because of unwantedpregnancies resulting from rape.

She said that other victims of the crime were compelled to abort such pregnancies that threatened their lives.

“We want to educate children on the need to watch out for likely perpetrators of rape in schools and around their neighborhoods.

“We are worried that parents find it difficult to educate their children on sexuality to serve as a guide to healthy living. Eevery child deserves to live a quality life,’’ she said.

Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District last Thursday secured the freedom of 21 inmates of Sokoto Central Prison after paying their N2.1 million fine.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education was represented at the event by Mr Bashir Jodi, Secretary, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Free Legal Services.

“The gesture is aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with their various families; such kind of philanthropic acts are highly encouraged during the first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah,” he said.

The senator admonished the freed inmates to steer clear of all nefarious acts that would bring them back to jail.

The beneficiaries, in separate comments, commended Wamakko for the gesture and promised to shun crimes and other wayward behaviours.

Zamfara

The Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ibrahim has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide additional Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection centres in Zamfara State .

The emir made the call in Maru last Thursday while receiving the State Government’s Committee on Voter Mobilisation members who visited the emirate.

Reports indicate that the committee was in the emirate to inaugurate a sub-committee on PVC collection for Maru Local Government Area.

The emir said that only one collection centre was inadequate for a whole local government area because some communities were far from the headquarters where the centres were located.

“You are aware of the economic hardship we have in this country now, some people are looking for just what to eat”, the emir said .