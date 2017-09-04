S’East Govs Interface With IPOB …Promise To Resolve Contending Issues

The South-East Governors’ Forum says it will engage the leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) to find solutions to the groups agitations.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Dave Umahi disclosed this last Wednesday in Enugu in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting between members of the forum and IPOB leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu. Umahi who is the Governor of Ebonyi State said that the meeting deliberated on the demands of the group and noted its concerns.

“However, the meeting agreed that the demands by IPOB should not be absolute, rather, the governors shall immediately engage the IPOB in further meetings,” he said.

The governor said that the meeting, which would also have in attendance other notable leaders of the group would be aimed at quickening the resolution of all issues amicably.

“We, therefore, request from all concerned to give the governors opportunity to amicably sort out the problems,” Umahi said.

According to reports, others who attended the meeting included Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Anambra State Deputy Governor, Chief Nkem Okeke, Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN) and Mr Elliot Uko, leader of Igbo Youth Movement.