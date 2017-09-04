S’ South, S’ East Govs Charge FG On Dev

South-South and South East governors meeting in Port Harcourt penultimate Sunday kicked off events in Government House for the week under review. About six governors attended, while the rest were represented by their deputies.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, opened the floor when he welcomed the governors and set agenda for the meeting that dragged into the night. Wike lamented the poor state of infrastructure in the two geo-political zones. For him, the people of the area are literally cut-off from the other regions due to poor road and other key infrastructure, including maritime.

Chairman of the South-South/South-East Governor\s Forum urged Governors of Akwa-Ibom State, Chief Udom Emmanuel shortly after the meeting to read the communiqué before the governors departed. He said among other issues, the governors stressed on the need for unity and cooperation amongst all parts of the federation.

Last Monday, Governor Wike played host to a joint delegation of World Bank and European Union coordinators under the State Expenditure and Employment for Results (SEEFOR) led by Mr. Ismaila Ceesay.

Mr. Ceesay informed the governor about the programmes and gains of the SEEFOR Project which has so far provided jobs for not less than 5,000 Rivers youths. Ceesay who praised the Rivers State Government for the efforts and cooperation it has given to the programme, also listed funds which can be accessed by the State government in form of counterpart funding.

On his part, Chief Wike lauded the SEEFOR Project and its contributions. The Rivers State governor enjoined the World Bank and European Union to assist the State in its vocational education and agriculture development efforts. He also promised to ensure the State contributes its counterpart fund to access more funds.

Tuesday, last week, the governor decorated his Chief Security Office (CSO). Before that, he played host to the Amanyanabo and people of Bolo, in Ogu-Bolo, in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area. He praised them for the support given to his administration and promised to recognize the Amanyanabo of Bolo Stool, ensure the community internal roads are constructed and that its shore protection is also done. The governor promised that the projects will be done in phases.

Last Wednesday, the governor swore-in 14 commissioners as members of the State Executive Council. While nine of them were former members, five were new members. The governor charged them to be committed and dedicated to their duties. He maintained that the government needed 100 percent loyalty and service to Rivers people.

House of Representative member representing Abua/Odual and Ahoada East in the National Assembly, Hon. Betty Apiafi commended the governor last Thursday for the rehabilitation of hospitals and roads in her constituency. Hon. Apiafi donated some hospital equipment to Abua/General Hospital.

Last Friday, Chief Wike felicitated with Muslims on their Eid El Kabir celebrations and assured them of his administration’s provision of conducive atmosphere for business and peaceful co-existence.

But before the Sallah message on Friday he had approved N100 million as counterpart funding for the Rivers State European Union Water scheme in Akuku-Toru and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

On Saturday, PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah represented the Government at the burial of Pa Macaulay Pepple at Bonny in Bonny Local Government Area.