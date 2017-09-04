RSU Begins Screening Of Candidates …Collects N4,500 Registration Fee

The authorities of the Rivers State University (RSU) Port Harcourt has rejected the 120 cut-off point announced by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as a minimum cut off mark for university admission for 2017/2018 academic session.

This was contained in a statement for screening of candidates for 2017/2018 session signed by the acting registrar Mrs V.T. Jamabo said the school indicates that the minimum cut of f mark for 2017/2018 admission for the institution is 150 as against the 120 approved by JAMB during its policy meeting in Abuja recently which directed tertiary institutions to comply with.

According to the statement, only candidates who scored 150 Marks and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are qualified for the screening exercise that will start from Monday 11th September to Friday 22nd September 2017.

The statement further said that it has commenced an on-line registration for the screening exercise for admission of candidates who choose RSU as their first and second choice and have received notification from JAMB and added that such prospective students must possess the Basic five O’level credit passed in accordance with the university’s entry requirements.

However our correspondent reports that prospective students have been directed to make an e-payment for the screening exercise.

The Rivers State University (RSU) has become the first state owned university within the South-South region to reject the 120 cut off marks approved by JAMB for 2017/2018 admission cut off marks.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu had on Tuesday 22nd August, 2017 at Abuja, while declaring open the 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) policy meeting announced that Federal Government has lifted ban placed on the post unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) which used to be conducted by individuals universities for admissions.

The Minister however, directed that no institution should charge any fee above N2,000 per candidate in the exercise and warned that it must be corruption free.

JAMB announced that 120 would be the minimum cut off point for 2017/2018 tertiary admission consideration into universities while 100 would be for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

JAMB urged all institutions to abide by the rules of engagement, with a threat to activate punitive measures against any defaulter institutions.

