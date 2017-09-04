Rotary Tasks Motorists On Traffic Rules

The President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt East, Rotary International District 9141, Nigeria, Rotanrian Okechukwu Omunakwe has called on motorists and other road users to observer the right traffic ethics.

Omunakwe made this call during a road traffic ethics sensitization campaign along the Rumuolumeni – Rumueprikom axis of Obio/Akport Local Government Area of Rivers State organized by the club, last week.

Omunekwe noted that Rotary club, a non-profit making organization is committal to doing good across the world, saying it was for that reason that the campaign was being carried out to ensure safety on the rounds.

He commended the Police Traffic warden, the Road Safety Corps and well-meaning individuals who volunteer to ensuring free flow of traffic charged motorists to employ defensive driving to minise or prevent auto crashes and harped on the need to avoid drink while driving.

He enjoined drivers to endeavour to ensure adequate lighting on their vehicles to enhance their vision.

Omunakwe further stated that in addition to its commitment to eradicating the polio virus from the world, which he said the primary concern of Rotary International the Rotary District 914/ is also involved in humanitarian works such as maternal and child health, community service, water and sanitation conflict resolution and vocational training.

He used the opportunity to request well-meaning members of the society to join Rotary in doing the good things for the world.

Miriam Obesele