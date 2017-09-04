Roads, Hospital Rehab Excites Apiafi …As Rep Lauds Wike On Projects

Roads construction and rehabilitation, equipping of the General Hospital, Abua in Abua/Odual has drawn commendation from member representing Abua/Odual and Ahoada East Federal Constituency, Mrs Betty Apiafi.

Apiafi, who spoke at the weekend while donating equipment to the newly rehabilitated Abua General Hospital, commended the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the foresight in initiating the project.

She described Wike as the first governor in 25 years to execute mega projects in Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

The House of Representatives member commended the governor for bringing healthcare close to the people of Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

Apiafi also lauded Wike for constructing a N2billion road in the local government area.

She said: “The executive governor of Rivers State decided to reconstruct and rehabilitate 13 general hospitals in the state and General Hospital, Abua was one of them. You can see that the hospital is really beautiful”.

The House of Representatives member stated that she resolved to equip the General Hospital, Abua as her part of her constituency project and support for the efforts of Wike to transform the area.

He said: “I felt my little contribution to support the work of the governor is doing in terms of infrastructural and human capital development is to equip this hospital as part of my constituency project.

“This is to ensure our people get quality healthcare. For this local government area, the governor is the first governor in 25 years to flag off the ongoing construction of a road worth N2billion. He has also reconstructed a general hospital within two years. He remembered an abandoned local government area, like Abua/Odual”, she said.

Apiafi said Wike has performed more than the expectations of the people, adding that after a stakeholders meeting, the Rivers State governor pledged to link up the Odual Section of the area by road.

She further commended the Rivers State governor for the ongoing reconstruction of selected primary and secondary schools in Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali said that the reconstruction of 13 general hospitals in the state is a major programme to improve healthcare delivery across the state.

She commended Apiafi for equipping sections of the General Hospital, Abua as part of her constituency project.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Abual/Odual Local Government Area, Mr Oladipo Ogu said that Wike deserves a second term for his projects delivery in all parts of Rivers State.

He praised the member representing Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency for equipping the General Hospital, Abua as part of her constituency project.

While speaking, two women leaders in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Asuo Ikalama and Blessing Ikata endorsed Wike for a second term.

They commended Apiafi for equipping of the General Hospital, Abua.