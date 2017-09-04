Rivers NOA Cautions Against Hate Speeches

The Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Mr Oliver Wolugbom has condemned the use of hate speeches as it incites hatred against persons, ethnic and religious groups.

He frowned at the development because it could lead the nation to anarchy.

Chairman who made the condemnation stressed the need for political leaders to avoid making statements that would incite their followers to carry out violent acts in the communities.

He accused some desperate politicians and ethnic champions who brought about the intensity in hate speeches, saying that those who are supposed to show exemplary lives had failed the people.

He urged Nigerians not to heat up the polity through their utterances, adding we must show love and decorum to enable the younger ones learn from us”.

The state director said that hate speeches lead to violence, ethnic and religious clashes and cause tension in the country and prayed that people should desist from what would divide us.