Release Report On Ogoni Killings, CLO Urges Reps Committee

The South-South zone of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has called on the House of Representatives Committee on the Army headed by Hon. Rimande Shawulu Kwewum to make public its report on the killings that took place in Yeghe, Bori and other Ogoni communities.

The South-South Zonal Chairman of the CLO, Karl Chinedu Uchegbu in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, said that the call became necessary following moves to distort the narrative of what happened in Yeghe, Bori and Zaakpon communities.

The CLO, in the statement said that it was not surprised that attempts will be made by parties implicated in the heinous massacre of innocent civilians to fight back in order to escape being held culpable for their action.

The CLO said that it was aware of a plot by these desperate elements to recruit impostors to mislead the public and divert attention.

The CLO urged the House of Representatives Committee on the Army to expedite action and make its findings known so that the truth of what happened in the Ogoni communities will be unravelled and those culpable held responsible.

CLO said that early release of the report will alleviate the truama the families of the victims faced.

It further noted that the release would deliver justice to the victims by ensuring that adequate compensation was paid to families of the victims and bring to a closure the sordid event.

The CLO also said that the early release of the report will help avert possible future occurrence and put an end to the partisan political use of the military and security agencies to subvert the democratic process.

It would be recalled that the CLO had submitted a petition to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for which it was invited by the House Committee on the Army to the National Assembly.

The CLO had raised issues against the Nigerian Army over their alleged invasion of some Ogoni communities and their alleged killings of more than 24 four persons in Yeghe, Zaakpon, Bade and Bori towns both in Khana and Gokhana local government areas of Rivers State.