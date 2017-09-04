Prisons Begins Massive Recruitment, Soon

The Controller-General of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), Ja’Afaru Ahmed, has said that plans are underway to begin a nationwide recruitment exercise in other to address the problem of shortage of man power in the service. Mr Ja’Faru stated this during the pulling out ceremony for 12 officers of the Nigerian prisons service of Rivers State Command, who recently retired from active service, held at the command office in Port Harcourt.

The NPS Controller-General who was represented on the occasion by the Assistant-Controlle of prisons, incharge of Zone E, Sir Aloy Vehewa, said that he is committed to ensuring that more hands were engaged into the service so as not to allow the yard become empty.

He decried the alarming rate of retirement in the service- adding that concerted efforts were being made to replace vacant positions nation wide. According to him, the Federal Government is committed in the reposition of the service through deliberate sustained programmes, even as efforts were being made to address the challenges of dilapidated infrastructures in the service. The NPS boss lauded officers of the state command for deligen and commitment to service, adding that the command has been outstanding within the zone. He advised the retirees not to be haste in joining politics but advised them to be vigilant as well, to be ready to make themselves available when their services are further needed for development of the agency. While congratulating them on their meritorious service and subsequent retirements, urged private individuals to contribute to the development of the service.

Earlier in a separate interview with journalists, Deputy Controller Prisons (DCP) Modilene Ndiagwalukwu (rtd) and DCP Nnena Jaja (rtd) thanked God for the opportunity given them to serve the country in their various capacities in the prisons service and urged the Federal Government to address some of the challenges confronting the service for optimum service delivery.

Bianca Oriaku