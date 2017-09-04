PH Residents Bemoan Irregular Power Supply

Residents of Port Harcourt have bemoaned the regulatory of PHCN especially in Igboh Etche of Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Mrs Hope Livinus in an interview with The Tide expressed deep concern on the irregularity of PHCN in Igbo Etche. She noted that it has caused many tenants to vacate her house as well as others, sequel to power failure adding that it has created a huge mess in her financial stability.

According to her, lack of power supply have made her to shut down her shop as her expenditure is more than her income in terms of buying fuel for her generator. “My washing machine, microwave and other heavy electrical appliances has been abandoned for a very long time and I barely use electrical iron,” she said.

She beckoned the Rivers State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike and other concerned authorities to improve the state of PHCN in Igbo Etche.

A saloon operator, Mrs Ugochi Omhera bemoaned the fact that her business life has experienced difficult scenes lately sequel to lack of power supply. In her words, she said “running my saloon with generator alone is hectic and it has made me to increase my charges which led to the loss of many of my customers.”

“We had to abandon some of our working equipment and cannot even offer good customer service anymore like switching on the television, electric fan and pay for my television subscription as a result of power irregularity,” Mr. Augustine Basil added.

Also, a welder, Mr. Chidioke showed his resentment towards PHCN for irregularity of light as it has diminished his income proceeds. According to him, “I spend not less than N5,000 daily buying diesel for my machine which has led to the increase in the cost of my service charges,” he said.

In his own contribution, Mr. Prince Nweke called on Shell Petroleum Limited and the State Government to take proper measures in providing and stabilising electricity in Igbo Etche , adding that electricity is very needful.

Taneh Beemene & Juliet Onyeanunam