PDP Receives More Decampees In Ahoada East

The leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku has reassured defected members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of being carried along in the activities of the party in the area.

Pof. Ebeku who stated this while receiving the APC decampees, commended them for coming over to the PDP, adding that the umbrella was large enough to accommodate every member.

He commended the chairman of the party in the state, Bro Felix Obuah for his leadership style, stating that the party was ready to celebrate another victory.

He also commended the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for making Rivers State a peaceful state despite distractions and sponsored criminality.

About two hundred members of the APC in Ihugbogo community in Ahoada East Local Government Area last weekend defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former members of the APC, led by one Collins Ebidolo described their former party as a centre of visionless government without clear road map to drive the economy of the country.

Ebidolo who spoke for other members lamented that the government of APC has brought untold hardship to the people including its members.

He explained that the leadership and developmental strides of Governor Wike also informed their decision to support and return to the PDP.

It would be recalled that last week, some members of the APC including ward chairmen moved to the PDP and were received by the State Chairman of PDP, Brother Felix Obuah at Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.