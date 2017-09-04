‘Nail Politicians, Others Behind Crime, Unrest’

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani yesterday urged the Federal Government to do the needful by bringing to book those sponsoring crime, threats to national unity, thuggery and other life-threatening issues buzzing round the country.

Sani made the call in regard to what he called ‘phenomenal increase’ of political violence, insecurity and hardship in the country.

According to him, the Federal Government should move into action, fish out and nail perpetrators and the engineers of these acts rather than remaining mute in what he termed ‘sitting on the fence, sleeping on the fence and issuing statements on the fence’.

In his words via his Facebook handle, “the phenomenal increase in cases of thuggery and political violence in the country is sad, unfortunate and condemnable.

“It’s time for the Federal Government to act on perpetrators and their sponsors. Sitting on the fence, sleeping on the fence or issuing statements on the fence is not a good strategy for the government.

“Anyone involved whether politicians, security personnel or their foot soldiers must be brought to book”, he wrote.