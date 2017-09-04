Muslim Leader Blames Politicians, Social Media For Hate Speeches

The Vice President General, Rivers State Council for Isalmic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor has blamed over –zealous politicians and the social media for promoting hate-speeches in the country.

Alhaji Uhor made this assertion in a chat with newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt, over the weekend on the sidelines of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to him, it is unfortunate that desperate politicians introduced hate speeches through social media in order to gain cheep-popularity over their political opponents, thereby heating the polity in the country.

He opined that some hate-speeches incite their followers to react negatively, adding that until politicians learn to curtail their speeches from condemning each other, the country would continue to witness political backwardness as most promises would not be fulfilled for the masses at the end of the day.

The vice president General of Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs also blamed some religious leaders who preach against their fellow religious leaders, saying that such acts do not help matters and is condemnable even in the sight of God.

Alhaji Uhor however advised them to be cautious in their preaching and allow average Nigerian Christians to live their lives in the fear of God as fellow worshippers.

The Muslim leader reiterated that Islam hates and condemns act of killing because the Koran says anyone who kills one innocent soul deliberately is like whipping an entire human race but if you save a life, you save billions of mankind on earth, pointing out that good and genuine Muslims do not kill.

He however called on all Muslim faithful to have absolute belief and submit to Allah by emulating the prophet Abraham and his generation for their faithfulness.

Collins Barasimeye