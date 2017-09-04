Monarch Tasks FG On Rivers Roads

The Federal Government has been urged to assist the Rivers State Government in fixing roads in the state.

The Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, His Majesty Eze (Dr.) Leslie Eke made the call while playing host to the Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Zone RS6HQ, Mr Kingsley Agomob in Port Harcourt recently.

He said that the move would help in the supply of goods from the hinterland to the city.

The monarch noted that bad roads have contributed massively in the rise of the price of agricultural products.

According to him, if the roads are smooth as expected, the cost of goods would be reduced.

Another reason he gave for fixing roads in the state was the need to come out of the present economic recession quickly.

The Evo King, who lauded Governor Nyesom Wike on the level of development in the state urged all to always complement the governor’s efforts.

He also called on the FRSC not to relent on its enlightenment programme during festive periods alone but should make it a continuous practice.

Recounting the achievements of the zone, the commander said that they have so far recovered about 39,000 stolen vehicles.

Agomoh also revealed that the zone has through its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Unit tracked down vehicles that were illegally acquired.

He further pointed out that driving licences issued in Nigeria are acceptable in any part of the world due to their authenticity and originality.

Meanwhile, he lauded the Evo monarch and his people for their kind gesture and promised to work in the zone as required by law.