Jonathan Urges Support For Benue Flood Victims

Immediate past President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of victims of the flood disaster in Benue State.

Jonathan, while commiserating with victims of the unfortunate incident, described the disaster as most unfortunate.

He said, “I commiserate with the people of Benue State over the recent massive floods that appear to have affected over 100,000 people. Coming at a time when some members of the Muslim Ummah in Benue celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, this catastrophe is even more unfortunate.

“My heart goes out to all of the victims of the flood as they grapple with this event and I pray for divine intervention for them.

“I humbly and respectfully appeal to well meaning individuals in Nigeria and abroad to come to the aid of the government and people of Benue State because the sheer scale of the flood might put an unbearable strain on the resources of the state government.

“My family and I will continue to pray for those affected by the floods and urge all Nigerians to do the same,” the former president added.