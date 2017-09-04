Gov Reassures On Infrastructural Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated that the present administration under his watch was committed to a holistic development of the state.

Wike stated this during the Synod Thanksgiving Service of the fifth Synod of St. Peters Anglican Church, Yeghe in Gokana Local Government Area.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said he strongly believes that the resources of the state should be used for the benefit of Rivers people and not the other way round.

He said when the present administration came on board, it was shocked to discover that valuable assets of the state had been sold off in a dubious manner by the immediate past government and the monies frittered away.

“It grieved us to discover that our assets have been sold. We set up a judicial commission that indicted some persons but up till now, the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government that says it is anti-corruption failed in its role to demonstrate the spirit of anti-corruption by bringing the perpetrators of this act to book”, he said.

The governor wondered why election matters would stimulate so much acrimony in Rivers State.

In the build up to the re-run election in December, 2016, some people were caught printing INEC ballot papers, Wike said, adding that the matter was taken over by the police to Zone 6, Calabar.

He expressed frustration that up till now, the matter has been swept under the carpet by the powers that be.

Wike said he believes in the unity of Nigeria but insisted that within that unity justice, equity and fairness should prevail.

“We believe Rivers State, which is known as the Treasure Base of the Nation should be allowed to control its God-given resources. In other nations of the world they develop because they control their resources and pay the requisite tax to the Federal Government. We have a terrain that requires intensive development, and that takes money, so, all we are asking for is justice, fairness and equity”, Wike stressed.

The governor, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to the things of God, disclosed that Rivers was the only state of the federation that has built and handed over an Ecumenical Centre to Christians.