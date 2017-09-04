FAAN Regrets Power Outage At Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has expressed regrets over last Wednesday’s minor power outage that disrupted business at the terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, said in a statement that the agency regretted the disruption which occurred on Wednesday night.

The Tide source reports that for about an hour activities at the airport came to a halt following an outage as travellers struggled to conduct their activities in the darkness.

Yakubu said FAAN engineers were immediately mobilised to restore power to the public concourse.

“The airport on Wednesday experienced a minor power outage but our team of engineers has immediately swung into action and normalcy had been restored in the affected areas.

“FAAN wishes to apologise to passengers, airlines and the general public for the inconvenience caused by this interruption.

“The authority is assuring airport users of safety and security at airports at all times,” she said.

The Tide source reports that FAAN had recently attributed incessant power outage at the airport to the ongoing construction work at the new terminal.

Underground electric cables are being inadvertently excavated by workers at the construction site.