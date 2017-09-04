Expert Charges Stakeholders On Pollution Control

An engineering expert, Engr Edidiong Obot has called on Stakeholders to partner the government in curbing solid wastes and pollution.

Obot, who made the call while presenting a paper titled, “Faecal Sludge Management in Port Harcourt”, during the technical section of the monthly meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Port Harcourt branch recently, said the strategy being implored by the government cannot succeed without the joint effort of the stakeholders in the sector.

The expert noted that there should be a joint effort by all stakeholders to overcome the challenges of feacal sludge management, adding that all hands must be on deck as the service chain begins with every individual from different households.

He explained that feacal sludge management is a sanitation service chain that eliminates and reduces the contamination of the environment by faecal waste, pointing out that the format being practised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State is not the best.

The engineer called on his colleagues to ensure that proper building code with respect to the containment systems should be adopted while developing housing designs and those supervising such projects with septic tanks and soak away pit.

“There are several stakeholders indentified in the provision of adequate faecal sludge management service in Port Harcourt. We should be interested in knowing where our faecal waste is disposed. Insist that it should be disposed at the approved treatment plant”.

“Faecal Sludge has to be properly treated to eliminate or reduce the pathogen level to an acceptable standard before disposal or re-use in the environment”, he asserted.

Obot therefore called on the state government and other stakeholders for a better reform method adding , “To this end, Rivers State Government during the water sector reform process in 2013 constructed a first pilot treatment plant at Eagle Island to treat faecal sludge.

Collins Barasimeye