Expert Charges IOCs On Research

An expert in the power sector, Engineer Isaac Adekanya has called on international oil companies and other multinational firms to sponsor academic research in Nigerian tertiary institutions to promote curriculum development. Engr. Adekanya made the call during an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

Adesanya, who is the chairman of the Port Harcourt chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical/Electronic Engineers, disclosed that the sponsorship of students’ academic research by the IOCs, will enhance their practical knowledge and actualise the objectives of the Nigeria Oil and gas Industry Content Development Act, enacted in (2010).

He noted that the local content vision cannot be fully actualised when Nigeria graduates are trained with the requisite skills to be feasible in the oil industry.

“There must be a synergy between the universities and the industry, the uni9versities carry out research but may not have the funding, the industry may have the money but don’t have the information, to achieve better objectives, the two institutions must work together, this is how local content can be built,” he stated.

Engr. Adekanya, also called for the promotion of technical education in Nigeria. He said emphasis on paper qualification in Nigeria has made most graduates redundant, as certificates are only seen as meal tickets.

According to him, only a proper integration of technical and skill based training can make youths to be creative and productive. He called for the reactivation and upgrading of all craft development centres across the country and the funding of such centres for practical activities among students.

Adekanya who is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management noted that Nigeria was blessed with enormous human capital to produce products that are truly Nigerian.

Taneh Beemene