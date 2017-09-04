Ex-Minister, Expert Laud FG On Mambilla Power Project

A former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji last Thursday commended the Federal Government on the 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydro-Power project, saying it would significantly increase the nation’s power generation.

In an interview with the press, Nnaji said that the project was long overdue, adding that it would fast-track the growth of power sector when completed.

Nnaji, who is also Chairman of Abia-based Geometric Power, said the hydro power project “is a good indication that the government is fully committed to improving power supply in the country.’’.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, on August 30, approved 5,792 billion dollars (about N1.140 trillion) for the construction of the power project.

“With the present administration in place, there are hopes that the old hurdles can be surmounted for the project to fully resume at the site of the mega power project,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr David Ige , former NNPC Group Executive Director, Gas and Power, lauded the initiative and urged the government to fast track the completion of project to boost power supply.

Ige stated that the project would be the major contributor to the nation’s power generation and distribution when completed.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, had said that the project would be completed in six years.

Fashola said that the project included the construction of four dams and 700 kilometres of transmission lines, adding that it would unleash the potential of Mambilla in the fields of agriculture, tourism and energy.