ESHA Grassroots Boxing Tourney Begins, Soon

The Enugu State House of Assembly Grassroots Boxing Hunt Tournament is to be staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24.

The Coordinator of the tournament, Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, made the announcement in an interview with Tidesports soruce on Thursday in Enugu.

Okonkwo, a former national Light Welter Weight champion, said the date was agreed on by the talent hunt committee at their meeting on Aug. 24 in Enugu.

He said that the management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium had since granted approval for the use of the stadium.

According to him, the speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly has also given his approval for the staging of the tournament.

“I got a letter dated Aug. 28, 2017 from National Sports Commission South-East Zone for us to use the facilities.’’

Okoronkwo said that final selection of boxers from the 17 Local Government Areas in the state for the tournament would hold from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19.

The coordinator expressed happiness with the State Government for its commitment to sports development, assuring that the event would produce budding boxers.