Emmanuel Inaugurates ARISIEC

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has inaugurated the newly constituted Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (ARISIEC) with a charge on chairman and members to conduct the forthcoming local government election slated for November 11 creditably.

The governor who also inaugurated two additional commissions, Law Reform and Ethical and Attitudinal Re-orientation Commissions reminded them that they were selected based on their proven track records and as such should have no reason to fall short of expectations.

He congratulated them on their well-deserved appointments and reminded them of the lot expected of them, urging them to be prepared to bring their experiences to bear on the task ahead, to deliver a credible election that would stand the test of time.

He appealed to the people of the state and NDA for support to enable them discharge their duties effectively while promising to give them free hands to do their work.

He thanked the out-gone chairman and members of the commissions for giving their best, saying they did well.

Responding, the chairman of Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission, Dr. Dorathy Thompson promised to discharge her duties effectively in accordance with the Dakkada philosophy of the governor.

Her counterpart of Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (ARISIEC), Aniedi-Abasi Ikoiwak also promised to discharge his duties with all sense of responsibility and admitted that even though he has spent about a decade working as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in no fewer than nine states of the federation, the task ahead seems slightly different as the terrains are not the same.

Other members of the Ethnical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission include Victor Udofia, Nsikak Nyong, Imefon Udoh, Aniefiok Isang and Okposin Essien.

For ARISIEC, Ikoiwak holds sway as the Chairman while Patrick Ifon, Matthew Udoh, Usoro Ukpana, Sunday Enediok, Faith Umoh and Iyaikop Umanah are to serve as members. Law Reform Commission has Nse Ekanem as Chairman and Emmanuel Umanaah, Ifiok Udoah and Akpakang Okukho were sworn-in as members except Monday Ofikaro Effet who was absent.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo