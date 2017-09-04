Commissioner Tasks Super Eagles On Standard

Commissioner for science and Technology in Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Nse Udo Essien has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria, to maintain their good performance, saying that the game which they played against Cameroon was highly impressive.

He stated that the 4-0 wins against the current African Champions the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon is a boost to Nigeria football, because Cameroonian team is usually the harsh rival of Super Eagles.

Dr. Essien said these in a chat with Tidesports shortly after Super Eagles of Nigeria, white washed Cameroon 4-0, on Friday, at Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo.

He further commended the players for making the country proud.

“They actually played a fine football today; I commend them for their brilliant performances, they have made the country proud and I want them to maintain this level of play. In fact they should go to the World cup and bring the trophy nothing is impossible” Dr. Essien said.

Tonye Orabere