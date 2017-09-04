Cleric Tasks RSG, Firms On Ex-Cultists’ Empowerment

As part of measures of attain-ing sustainable peace and development in Rivers State, a renowned cleric, Bishop Eko Joe Nwikonzor has called on the Rivers State Government and other corporate orgainsations to engage repentant cultists in enterprise, development through skills acquisition and application.

Bishop Nwikonzor made the call during the graduation ceremony and thanksgiving service for six repentant cultists in Bori recently.

The cleric who is the founding Bishop of World Harvest Glorious Assembly Inc, said only proper rehabilitation of ex-cultists can make them to shun their old ways and become beneficial to the society.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide shortly after the event, the cleric, said multinational and other corporate organisations in the state should make it a duty to engage ex-cultists so that they do not return to their old ways.

He called for genuine forgiveness to the cultists who have embraced the path of peace and urged the graduants to be ambassadors of peace. According to the Bishop, 15 persons were sent for training at the university of Nations Bible College, in Port Harcourt, under the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) scheme, but all absconded from the training. The Bishop who is engaged in humanitarian evangelism, said his church keyed into the government’s Amnesty programme to ensure that souls are won and reintegrated into the society.

He advised that the gain of the Amesty programme can only be sustained when there is a practical step beyond disarmament to engage the ex-cultists in skills- based training and productive economic activities.

The Bishop who is also the chairman of the peace committee of the Ogoni Peace Project (OPP) commended the management of the Bori Business school for giving scholarship to the ex-cultists for training in entrepreneurship development.

In his remarks, an Ogoni stakeholder, Elder Paul Saro Deeyaa, congratulated the ex-cultists for embracing peace, and urged the government to properly reintegrate them into the society.

Also speaking, the coordinator of Youth With A Mission (YWAM) programme in Rivers State, Djamnone Valeru said, the initiative was a humanitarian endevours aimed at training youths and winning souls for Christ.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Comrade Inamkue Promise from Uegwere Boue in Khana LGA, thanked the Bori Business School and the World Harvest Glorious Church for their support and encouragements.

Taneh Beemene