Bayelsa CLO Petitions FRCN Over FM Station Shutdown

The Bayelsa State chapter of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has petitioned the management of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) over the shutdown of broadcast by its FM station, Creek 106.5 FM, Yenagoa.

According to CLO, the station which started broadcast in 2014 has remained inconsistent on air in the last one year, denying the people of Bayelsa State access to news and programmes on the station, particularly the network news at 7a.m. and 4p.m.

In the petition made available to newsmen last Thursday, CLO gave the FRCN management two weeks to resume broadcast in the public station or the matter would be officially reported to higher authorities.

The petition was signed by the CLO State Chairman, Chief Nengi James and addressed to the Director-General of the FRCN.

The CLO wondered why the management of the station would have to rely on the Bayelsa State Government to continue to provide temporary accommodation for its operations in Yenagoa.

James noted that such monetary assistance from the State government was capable of eroding the true independence of the station and would raise a lot of ethical issues.

The civil society group said that the impact of the gesture on fairness and independence could only be imagined.

The group observed that the development was a plot to undermine the people of Bayelsa, adding that the move was unacceptable and would be resisted.

The group noted that there was ample evidence to show that the state government had since allocated land for the construction of the South South Zonal headquarters and the broadcasting house of the FM station in Yenagoa.

James frowned at the temporary relocation of the Zonal headquarters to Port Harcourt since 2013.

He challenged the FRCN to make budgetary provisions for the immediate construction of its building on the land provided by the State government.