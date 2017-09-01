Wike, Decorates CSO With New Rank

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Mohammed Ahmed, last Wednesday, decorated the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, Wosu Promise, with his new rank of Superintendent of Police.

The governor and the commissioner of police also decorated the state Commander of the C41, Noble Uwoh with his new rank of Superintendent of Police.

Speaking during the rank decoration ceremony, Wike congratulated the two police officers on their promotion, and urged them to remain committed in their service to the state.

Also speaking, Zaki congratulated the officers on their new rank, saying that they could not have earned the promotion without hard work, diligence, and dedication to duty.

He charged them to continue to exhibit such virtues and exemplary qualities for the young ones to emulate, saying that their promotion was based on merit.

The Tide reports that those who know the chief security officer (CSO) described him as a rare blend of strength, intelligence, humility and friendliness.

Born at Igwuruta in Ikwerre LGA, he had his primary education at the State Primary School, Igwuruta.

He then moved on to County Grammar School, Ikwerre/Etche where he had his secondary education.

Promise then went to the Rivers State University where he graduated with a Bachelors degree from the Department of Business Administration.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 1, 2000, and has served in different capacities.

The CSO was a unit commander at the Police Mobile Force 19 in Rivers State, O/C Anti-Vice at the Cross River State Command, O/C Anti-Cult at the Edo State Command, and presently, the chief security officer to the Rivers State governor.

CSO as he is fondly called was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) on May 9, 2017, and was decorated with his new rank by the governor and the state police commissioner, last Wednesday.