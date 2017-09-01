Wike Alerts Int’ I Community On Police, INEC’s Rigging Technique

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has alerted the international community of the latest rigging system hatched by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wherein they use the police to concoct electoral results in collusion with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor told the international community that the actions of the police, APC and INEC portend grave danger to the nation’s democracy.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Tuesday when he granted audience to the High Commissioner of Australia to Nigeria, Mr Paul Lehmann, the governor informed the international community that the administration would not allow the rigging of future elections through the new scheme adopted by the police, INEC and the APC.

It would be recalled that Senator George Thompson Sekibo was removed as the duly elected Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District on the premise of results certified and tendered by the police at the Rivers State Election Petitions Tribunal.

“We are happy that we have been vindicated. INEC printed their own result sheets with their serial numbers. These other people went and printed result sheets with the same serial numbers. The issue is how did they know the serial numbers?

“When the election took place, INEC declared PDP as winner. INEC now colluded with the police and police now came to the tribunal and tendered the concocted results they printed”, Wike said.

The governor said that the election tribunal attached probative value on the documents tendered by the police, as against that of INEC, even when INEC has the constitutional responsibility to conduct elections and declare results.

Earlier, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Lehmann said his visit was a mission in economic diplomacy.

He said that the Australian Government would want to develop a beneficial relationship with the Rivers State Government.