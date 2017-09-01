THE STATES

Adamawa

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has donated hospital equipment to boost healthcare services in Adamawa State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Fatima Abubakar said this in a statement last Monday in Abuja.

Abubakar explained that the former Vice President made the donation to boost healthcare facilities as well as to support hospital expansion scheme embarked on by Governor Mohammed Bindow.

She said the equipment comprise GE Brivo, X-Ray machine and ultrasound equipment for medical investigation and diagnosis.

“The donation given by Wazirin Adamawa has already boosted facilities at Jada General Hospital for effective patient care”, she said.

FCT

Concerned Imo State indigenes resident in Abuja have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the use of soldiers for last Saturday’s demolition of Eke Ukwu Market, Owerri, by the State Government.

Three people were feared dead in the incident, including a 10-year-old boy, Somtochukwu Igboanusi.

Chief Sam Obaji, who spoke on behalf of the group on Tuesday in Abuja urged Buhari to set up a judicial commission of inquiry into circumstances surrounding the use of armed personnel for the demolition.

He said that anybody involved in the unlawful operation should be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“ We are disheartened that the government involved the military in a civil operation where there is no breakdown of law and order”, Obaji said.

Gombe

Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Mr Austin Iwar said last Monday that his command had apprehended 10 suspected robbers that had been terrorising residents of Gombe metropolis.

“Before us are criminals that have made life difficult for a lot of us in Gombe.

“Through intelligence report and community policing, we are proud to say that we succeeded in arresting some of them,” said the commissioner at a press briefing in Gombe.

He said that three of the suspects specialised in terrorising people at petrol stations in the metropolis.

“For some time, we had series of armed robbery attacks in petrol filling stations but through investigation, intelligent reports and the support of members of the public, we were able to arrest three of them,” he said.

Katsina

A medical doctor, Dr Ahmed Mohammed has called for regular screening for Hepatitis disease, stressing that it is only through examination that it can be diagnosed.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen last Tuesday in Katsina.

He said regular testing for the disease could assist to know one’s status.

Mohammed defined Hepatitis as inflammation of the liver and could easily lead to death of patient if untreated.

He also advised those with the condition to quickly get medical treatment and avoid self medication.

Lagos

A Christian cleric, Rev. Fr. Livinus Ikechukwu, last Monday urged groups and individuals making various agitations in the country to be peaceful in their approach.

Ikechukwu, also the Parish Head of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Ikorodu said in an interview with newsmen in Lagos that violent agitations would not bring any good changes.

The cleric warned that the only thing that would be achieved using threats and violence to make demands was chaos, destruction and retrogression.

He pointed out that peace was needed to address development issues and justice, urging for dialogue with government for better results.

“My advice to the various groups and people making agitations for one thing or the other is that they should be peaceful in their approach”, he said.

Nasarawa

The Nigeria Association of Social Work Students (NASOWS), Federal University of Lafia chapter has donated sandals worth N200, 000 to students in 16 primary and secondary schools in Nasarawa State.

Reports say that the benefiting schools were in Akunza and Mararaba communities in Lafia.

At the distribution ceremony last Tuesday in Lafia, Mr the President of the association, Chinaso Aweze, said the gesture was to encourage the less privileged in the society.

“The gesture was part of our social responsibility and contribution to the development of the state and to ensure poverty reduction among the people,” he said.

Niger

The Niger State Police Command says adequate security measures have been taken to ensure a peaceful Sallah festivities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Austine Agbonlahor made this known last Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

He said that the command would deploy undercover operatives to all Eid prayer grounds in and outside the state capital to forestall any form of security threats to residents.

“The operatives will complement the efforts of the regular security personnel that will provide security at the prayer grounds”, Agbonlahor said.

Osun

The management of the University of Ilorin recently hailed the Federal Government’s decision to lift ban on the conduct of post-UTME by tertiary institutions.

The institution said the decision would ensure quality in tertiary institutions’ education in the country.

The Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr Kunle Akogun made this known to newsmen in Ilorin on Monday.

He said that most of the students admitted into the university without passing through the post-UTME screening did not meet the standard of the university.

“You know our style here; we have a very strict dressing code and a high moral standard.

Oyo

Twenty one newly elevated High Chiefs and Baales in Oyo State received beaded crowns and staff of office at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan recently.

Reports says that the newly elevated Obas passed through spiritual rites and proceeded to receive their staff of office from Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Among the newly crowned kings were former Ibadan High Chiefs, Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakunleyin, the Balogun of Ibadan land, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Osi –Balogun and Oba Eddy Oyewole, the Ashipa-Olubadan.

Others included Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, the Ekerin Olubadan , Oba Lateef Adebimpe, the Ashipa-Balogun, Oba Amidu Ajibade, the Ekarun of Ibadan and Oba Kolawole Adegbola, the Ekarun Balogun.

Plateau

The Plateau State Government says it has received 1.5 million dollars for its Save One Million Lives programme for Results (SOML) funded by the Federal Government and World Bank.

The state Programme Manager of the Save One Million Lives for Results, Mr Philimeon Dagwa , disclosed this last Monday in Jos at the opening of the Integrated Supportive Supervision training workshop it organised for 82 health workers in the state.

Dagwa explained that the grant was received through the state Ministry of Health for implementation of the programme.

Accrding to him, SOML provides incentives based on achievement of results (health outcomes) and helps to drive institutional processes needed to achieve these results.

He disclosed that the programme seeks to catalyze change in the way health business is done by focusing on results and governance.

Sokoto

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is to collaborate with states government on the encroachment on airport land across the country.

FAAN Managing Director, Alhaji Saleh Dunoma, disclosed this at the 15th National Council on Transportation (NCT) in Sokoto last Tuesday.

He said that residential and commercial developments are going on around airports in Nigeria without the permission and supervision of relevant authourities.

Dunoma said that the protection of the airports land would allow for development that meets international standards and free of obstructions.

“We are proposing the protection of airports land because this is the best forum for all the states government because they are all here.

“Land allocated for development of the airports all over the country was by states to the Federal Government and FAAN is the custodian of that land”, Dunoma said.

Zamfara

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised the public to desist from promotion of breast milk substitutes as food for infants under six months.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in Zamfara, Alhaji Suleman Dabo said last Sunday that it was part of the agency’s efforts to support enforcement of Breast Milk Substitutes International Code and Promote Exclusive Breastfeeding.

Dabo, while receiving officials of the Save the Children International, an NGO, during a courtesy visit in his office, said that the agency would partner with all stakeholders to promote exclusive breastfeeding culture.

He decried poor adherence to Breast Milk International Code due to low awareness among the public, especially caregivers on significance of exclusive breastfeeding.

Dabo said that NAFDAC had been using the media campaign against the aggressive marketing of breast milk substitutes in the state.