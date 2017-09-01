PDP Dismisses APC’s Claims Over Wike’s Transparency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disagreed with All Progressives Congress’ claims that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led Rivers State Government lacked transparency and capability to deliver good governance to Rivers people.

The Tide recalls that the APC and some hired crowd of civil society and community-based organisations, during a solidarity walk on the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari, had made spurious and inciting allegations against the governor.

But a in swift reaction, last Wednesday, the PDP said that the APC government had destroyed the economy of the nation, adding that Wike was performing even better than the Federal Government.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, dismissed allegations against Wike as baseless, adding that the governor had strengthened all institutions of the state, including the security outfits in order to tackle criminality.

Nwanosike noted that the Federal Government led by the APC has failed the people of the country, adding that there was so much hunger in the land due to the economic hardship, which he said, was caused by the APC oppressive policies.

He noted the APC had no plan on how to lead the country before they took over government, adding that the PDP is better and will take over in 2019.