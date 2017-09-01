NBC Denies Blacklisting Artiste’s Song

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has denied media reports that it issued a statement placing a ban on some songs by popular Nigerian musicians.

The NBC Director, Idachaba Armstrong stated that the ban on five Nigerian songs which include: ‘Wo’ and “Wavy level” by Damide, ‘Fall’ and ‘if Remix’ by Davido and “Living things’ by 9ice did not come from the commission. According to the cable, maintaining that it is not the commission’s job to ban songs as the prerogative on whether or not to play songs lies with broadcast stations”, Mr. Armstrong said.

“First of all NBC is a commission not a corporation, nobody at NBC issued a statement to the effect. We can’t be issuing a statement on every album released in this country.

“The broadcaster has the responsibility to do the needful. NBC does not ban songs, we don’t have any business with the artistes. It is left with NBC to tell stations to ensure the songs and videos are fit for broadcast before putting them on air.

“The whole idea of offensive vulgarlyrics is the responsibility of broadcasters to ensure they don’t come on air. They are supposed to do what is called gate keeping and they should have editorial control over their content, but broadcasters now carelessly air songs without exercising that editorial discretion. They abdicate that responsibility and then expect us to star chasing them.”

Admitting that the songs are actually offensive and meant for clubs, Mr. Armstrong noted that broadcast stations are lazy and unprofessional their conduct and would be fined if found to contradict any NBC law.

“I have reliably gathered that some of those songs are actually offensive, regarding the lyrics, some of these songs are for clubs.

“These stations that should practice, self regulation are lazy and unprofessional in their conduct. We will impose the necessary sanctions on the stations if the stations contravene any of the broadcast code, they would be fined.

“Once NBC picks it up, we call the stations to order and impose the necessary fine first, we caution you, then impose a fine afterwards which can be between N50-N100k. But if they are recalcitrant, it can rise to N500k”, he said.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Health had also recently said the video to Olamide’s ‘wo’ violated the Tobacco Control Act. The 28-year-old rapper, who is signed to his own record label, YBNL, had returned to Ladi Lak in Bariga where he was raised to shoot the video of his latest single.

Twitting the information via its official handle, the Health Ministry claimed that the video which features ghetto scenes where youths can be smoking, encouraged second hand smoking.

In a communiqué, the ministry noted that in accordance with Section 9 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act, offenders are liable to a fine of at least N50,000 and/or six months imprisonment once convicted.