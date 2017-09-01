Give Service, Wike Tells New Commissioners

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has sworn in 14 new commissioners into the State Executive Council with the charge on them to be committed in serving the people and leaving a legacy behind.

Wike swore in the commissioners at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

About nine of the commissioners were returned while five were newly appointed.

The governor said: “We demand 100 per cent loyalty. This work deserves total commitment. When you have the opportunity to serve the state, it is a rare privilege. Therefore, you have to be committed to service.

“We are rebuilding the state because a lot went wrong during the immediate past administration of the APC. You need to put in your best,” he stressed.

According to Wike, those who put in their best will be noticed by the people and rewarded in the future.

“Once you do your work, people will notice you and appreciate the quality of your service to the state. That is why you must continue to put in your best”, he said.

He urged the commissioners to respect their oath of office and live responsibly as top officials of the state government.

“Don’t see your appointment as your time to eat because there is nothing to eat. You are appointed to work. If you cannot meet up with the tempo of the administration, just withdraw”, he said.

Commissioners sworn in are Emma Okah, Charles Nwogu, Walter Ibibia, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, Ukel Oyagiri, Isaac Kamalu and Albert Miller.

Others are Boma Iyaye, Emeka Onowu, Prof. Princewill Chike, Tasie Chinedu Nwobueze, Sylvanus Nwankwo, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku and Rodaford LongJohn.

Also sworn in is Mrs Ibiwari Clapton Ogolo as Permanent Secretary.

In an interview shortly after the swearing in ceremony, Barrister Emma Okah told newsmen that he will contribute his quota to the actualisation of the vision of the present administration.

The same was expressed by Prof Kaniye Ebeku who expressed the readiness of the new cabinet members to pursue the vision of the NEW Rivers.