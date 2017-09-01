Eid-el-Kabir: Wike, Dogara, Others Rejoice With Muslims …As FG Declares Today, Monday Public Holidays

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has felicitated with the Muslim community on the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir.

In a Sallah message, yesterday, Wike urged the Muslim community to pray for the unity and peace of the nation as they celebrate.

The governor called on the Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to re-dedicate themselves to the ideals of peace, security and friendship.

He assured that the state government and security agencies have put in place security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration of the Sallah.

Wike urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance, adding that such virtue would ensure peace across the country and enhance national development.

He assured the Muslim community and all residents of the state government’s determination to improve the lives of her citizens.

Wike also commended the Muslim community in Rivers State for their consistent support for his administration.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has admonished Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir festival to promote unity and tolerance, which are crucial for peaceful coexistence.

The speaker, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, said that Nigeria could only fulfill its great potential if the citizens continued to promote unity, peace, security and stability.

According to the speaker, there is a need to show greater respect and love for one another.

“This is a moment for sober reflections.

“I enjoin you to use the period to uphold the spiritual benefit of the celebration by extending a hand of friendship and solidarity across all divides.”

“Also imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and obedience to the higher authority as exemplified by prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Mohammed,” he added.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a blessed and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Dogara reiterated his call for sustained prayers for the leadership of the country at all levels.

“This is an opportunity for us to reflect and pray for our nation, and to pray for our dear president for God’s guidance and good health.

“And pray for all those in leadership positions so that God in his infinite mercy will continue to guide them as they steer the affairs of the country,” the speaker said.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with members of the Islamic faith on the occasion of the 2017 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo advised Muslims to emulate the virtues of obedience exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim, who in total obedience to Allah’s command was ready to sacrifice Ishmael, his son.

The deputy governor, who said she was pleased with the fact that Muslims have continued to live peacefully with Christians in the state, urged them to continue to support the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration’s quest to improve the lot of all Rivers residents, irrespective of clime or creed.

“This administration under the watch of Governor Wike is committed to ensure that everybody in Rivers State has a sense of belonging this is why he has appointed a sole administrator for the Muslims Pilgrims Board, and has also released all the required funds for Rivers pilgrims to travel to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj”,. Banigo said.

She advised them to be good ambassadors of the state in the Holy Land, and wished them journey mercies.

Similarly, the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has congratulated all Muslim faithful in the state as they join others across the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, today.

The state PDP chairman enjoined them to use the occasion to pray for the peace and progress of the state, and more significantly, continue to support the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s administration.

Obuah, in a statement, said a strict adherence to the teaching of Islam to love one another, brotherliness, tolerance and peaceful coexistence will help create a peaceful environment necessary for Governor Nyesom Wike to achieve the progressive agenda of the state.

He said Muslims and the entire people in the state have every reason to be thankful to God for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir because of God’s abundant goodness and mercies to the state.

Obuah said a retrospect into the past months shows that God has been tremendously kind to Rivers people through the instrumentality of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The PDP chairman urged Muslims to shun social vices as contained in the Koran as such are not only detrimental to the individual’s wellbeing, but harmful to the fabric of the society in various ways.

Obuah expressed confidence that the present downturn in the economy was a passing phase that will soon be over, as according to him, the Wike administration has potent economic policies that would transform the state.

While stressing that Muslims in the state have a role to play in the implementation of government policies and programmes, the PDP boss assured that the Wike administration was very passionate in delivering the dividends of democracy to all residents in the state.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had last Monday, declared today and Monday, September 4, 2017, as public holidays to enable Muslims in the country celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid-el-Kabir.