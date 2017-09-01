Chukuma Precious Emerges Miss Etche 2017

19-year old Miss Chukwuma Precious has emerged as 2017 most beautiful girl in Etche. Precious defeated other contestants at the colourful beauty contest which took place over the weekend at Avoris Hotel Igbo, in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Miss Evelyn Okoro was first runner up while Miss Dike Amarachi took the second runner up position.

The most beautiful girl in Etche, Miss Chukwuma Precious promised that she would use her position to assist Etche girls and the less privileged in the society to achieve their goal.

“I remain grateful to the organisers for the opportunity they provided us to show-case our talents.

“I will use my position to seek help from state government and privileged individuals especially for Etche girls in higher institutions”, she said.

Chukwuma advised Etche girls to study hard to better their lives and to be positive agents of change.

Sponsor of the event, Hon Bartho Okere, said his love for Etche youths spurred him to sponsor many youth activities in Etche, stressing that the aim is to discourage them from involving themselves in anti social activities.

“We just finished the football competition as well as the beauty contest, the aim is to change their mind-set from criminal involvements”, he said and advised the winner of the beauty pageant to use her position to advance the course of Etche girls.

The co-sponsor, Chief Pedro Peacrisma, the C.E.O. Peascrisma Hotel, Igbo Etche, said their interest in curtailing the rate of youth joblessness and crimes must be achieved in the interest of Etche.

He urged the new queen to be a good ambassador of Etche land while calling on youth of Etche to utilize the opportunities provided by few who are ready to sponsor youth programmes to advance their good course.

The face of Etche Cultural Heritage which marked its first edition witnessed the attendance of Nollywood stars and top government functionaries.

The new queen of Etche went home with the sum of N100,000.

Chris Oluoh