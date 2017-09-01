Nigerian music has come of age, gone are the days when mediocrity was the norm, now every body has stepped up their game. Wizikid is flying the flag overseas, Yemi Alade is doing big things on tour, Davido is enjoying a resurgence and Mr. Eazi is making every one proud including D’banj, Olamide and Timaya.
These are some of the guys and ladies currently doing as proud. Here are some new songs from the likes of sinic, solidstars, phyno, immaculate, Ric Hassani, Ruby Gyang , Dija and Brymo.
1. Immaculate (Obiyekum)
2. D’banj ft Gucci Mane, Wande Coal (El Chapo)
3. Timaya ft Olamide, Phyno -(Telli person)
4. Yemi Alade (knack Ani)
5. Simi-(Joromi)
6. Solid Star-(international Woman)
7. Ric Hassani -(only you)
8. Dotman ft Mr. Eazi (Afrogirl)
9. Diza -(on Radio)
10. Ruby Gyang -(Kaleni)
11. Brymo (Do you know me)
Checkout New Naija Songs Making Waves
