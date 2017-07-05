Yoruba Community Urges Cultural Revolution

A body under the auspices of Yoruba community in South South/ South East, has called for proper development and assimilation of the diverse cultural potentials in Nigeria as a means of strengthening the unity of the country.

The President-General of the body, Chief Bright Adekunle Alabi, made the call while addressing newsmen during the 2017 cultural day celebration organised by Hilltop International Church in Port Harcourt.

Chief Alabi emphasised that the harnessing of cultural potentials in the country will not only strengthen the bond of unity among the component units, but will also serve as foreign earning for the country.

He pointed out that deviations from the cultural norms and values of any given society is responsible for most social vices prevalent in such societies.

Commenting on the relationship between culture and christianity, the president-general explained that there was a symbiotic relationship between christianity and culture, noting that culture is the identity of the people.

He commended the Hilltop International Church for organising the cultural day celebration and called on other Churches to emulate the church.

Alabi disclosed that the Yoruba community in Rivers State and the entire South South had enjoyed a cordial relationship in the area.

He commended the Rivers State Government for providing the enabling environment for peace to thrive in the state and pledged the commitment of the Yoruba community towards promoting peace and development in the South South/South East.

Taneh Beemene