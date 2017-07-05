THE STATES

Abuja

The Auxiliary Bishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Anselm Umorem, says most people prefer to co-habit because they do not want to make lasting commitment to one another which most times lead to divorce.

Umorem said this in Abuja recently in his homily at SS Peter and Paul Parish, Nyanya, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Our correspondent reports that bishop spoke on the occasion of the celebration of the parish’s feast day.

The event saw parishioners display different cultural attires with assorted foods and drinks to mark the feast.

The Feast of Saints Peter and Paul is a liturgical feast in honour of the martyrdom in Rome of the apostles Saint Peter and Saint Paul, which is observed on 29 June.

Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State has registered 35, 909 new voters as part of its preparations for the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state.

The INEC ‘s Administrative Secretary in the state, Dr Muslim Omoleke, said this recently in a statement.

He said that the figure was generated from the ongoing continuous-voter registration in the state.

The statement was released to journalists by INEC’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin.

Omoleke, giving a breakdown said that 35,909 eligible voters comprising of 18,193 males and 17,716 females were registered as at June 29, 2017.

Kano

Some residents of Kano have expressed shock over the news of the death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama-Sule, an elder statesman who died in the early hours of Monday

Our correspondent reports that since the news of his death broke, people have continued to troop to his two residences to confirm and share their sorrow with his family.

Some people who spoke to our correspondent shared their sorrows towards the loss of the man whom they said spent his entire life for the development of the country.

A resident, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, said Kano has indeed entered a pathetic situation for losing an elder statesman like Maitama-Sule.

He said late Sule mentored and advised the late Emir Ado Bayero.

A relation of the deceased, Hajiya Amina Ahmad, said Kano had lost a father whose advice kept the town alive

Kastina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described the death of Dr Yusuf Maitama-Sule as a great loss to Nigeria.

Masari,who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Abdu Labaran, yesterday in Katsina, said that Maitama-Sule died at the time when the nation needed people like him to promote unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the country.

‘’It is with sadness and great sense of loss that I received the news of the death of the elder statesman and fine gentleman, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, ‘Danmasanin-Kano’.

‘’His death ranks as one of the saddest moments for the nation in recent times, as it robs Nigeria of one of its voices of reason whose level of patriotism was supreme.

‘’His death came at a time of great tribulations for the nation, when his interventions would have come very handy.

Kebbi

The Dan Masanin Yauri emirate in Kebbi State, Alhaji Audu Lambu has described the death of elder statesman,Dr Yusuf Maitama-Sule as a loss of an icon.

Lamba told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi last Monday that the deceased was an embodiment of knowledge, humility, trust and selfless service to humanity. Lamba said Miatama Sule was his mentor who always advocated traditional title holders to uphold honesty, fairness and equity as advisers to the emir.

“I met him in 2000 after my appointment as Dan Masanain Yauri and he had been my mentor on public lifestyle.

Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara State said last Monday that it arrested and prosecuted 197 motorists for violating traffic rules during the last Eid-el-Fitr celebration. The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Sunday Maku, told newsmen in Ilorin that the offenders committed a total of 204 traffic offences across the 16 local councils in the state. He said private and commercial vehicle owners were among the offenders.

“Some of the offences committed by the motorists were dangerous driving, refusal to use seat belts, over-loading, expired vehicle particulars and lack of speed limit device in their vehicles.

Lagos

The Peoples Movement for a New Nigeria (PMNN) has advised the public to be clear and precise about the kind of restructuring they are seeking for the country.

The National Chairman of the movement, Alhaji Yahaya Ndu, told newsmen in Lagos on Monday that he gave the advice in view of the need to ensure that not just a few elites, but every citizen benefitted from the exercise once it was carried out.

”We should be very careful what we mean by restructuring. ”Is it to restructure Nigeria so that the elites of this country who have been monopolising the resources of the nation to the detriment of the average Nigerian will just continue to corner the resources?

Plateau

Former Nigerian envoy to Switzerland, Alhaji Yahaya Kwande has described Maitama Sule, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, as “a great patriot, who was clean both in body and in heart”.

“Maitama Sule was a great Nigerian. He was very patriotic. He worked for a united Nigeria and shall be sorely missed,” Kwande told newsmen, last Monday in Jos.

Kwande was reacting to the news of the death of the elder statesman, who passed away in Kano last Monday. He was aged 87.

Osun

A member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on government at all levels to invest in tourism and culture to boost the economy and create more jobs. Oyintiloye representing Obokun Constituency, made the call during the 2017 edition of Obokun Festival recently in Ibokun, Osun.

The lawmaker noted that if proper attention were paid to tourism and culture; it would not only serve as alternative source of income, but also reinforce the fight against social vices. Oyintiloye who is the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, said government’s investment in tourism and culture would result in job creation.

Oyo

We will not allow you as husband and wife to destroy the future of your innocent children through your unbridled violence and hooliganism, this eight-year-old marriage is hereby dissolved, an Ibadan Customary Court sitting on Mapo Hill ruled last Monday.

The President of the court, Mr Ademola Odunade said the union between Sule Olayiwola, an Arabic teacher and his wife, Omolara, was dissolved on grounds of threat to life, battery and lack of care.

He said:” Since Omolara and Sule have chosen to live like rat and cat, we will not allow them to destroy the future of their innocent children.

“The marriage is hereby dissolved and the custody of the four children produced by the union is hereby awarded to their mother, Omolara.

“Sule shall pay a monthly feeding allowance of N10, 000 for the upkeep of the children and also be responsible for their education and other welfare matters.”

Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, has warned its lecturers against extorting money from students in exchange for marks. The Director of the Consultancy Unit of the polytechnic, Mr. Ibrahim Dauda gave the warning last Monday during an interview with newsmen in Lafia.

Dauda said the unit would sanction any of its lecturer or staff member caught in the act.

“Any staff in this unit that is caught collecting money from students as gratification or under any guise will face the full wrath of the law.

“Also, any students caught offering money or any gift as gratification to any staff of the unit to get favour will, equally, be sanctioned,” he said.

He stressed that the unit had zero tolerance for corruption and warned those in the habit to desist.

Dauda also advised the students to shun all social vices as anyone caught would face disciplinary action.

Sokoto

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has urged Nigerians to eschew all forms of violence, criminal acts and behaviour capable of dividing the country.

He made the call recently in Sokoto at a one-day National Prayer Rally organised by Nigeria Prays.

“We should value the lives of our fellow human beings that God has created for a purpose. May we never take lives with impunity.

“We are offering fervent prayers that Nigerians will never raise their hands against one another.

“They should love one another irrespective of religious, ideological, political and ethnic affinities,” he added.

Gowon, the National Convener, Nigeria Prays, appealed to Nigerians to collectively pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.