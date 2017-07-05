Rivers FIDA Seeks Domestication Of VAP Act

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Rivers State, says it will push for the domestication of Violence Against Persons (VAP) Act in the state.

Vice Chairperson of FIDA, Uchenna Okogbule, gave the hint while speaking in a media interaction forum organised by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt.

Okogbule said reports indicated that the state records about 150 rape cases annually and an average of 10 monthly, though she observed that the statistics may be higher considering the social inhibitions on rape victims.

She explained that the domestication of the law in the state would serve as deterrent to those who engage in rape.

In her words, “information published in Nigeria said three out of four persons know about a rape victim”, further stating that, “the Child Rights Act of Rivers State provides life imprisonment for rapists”.

Okogbule identified parents and relations’ reluctance to pursue legal option as a major setback, as a lot of rapists walk scot free after offering paltry sums to victims’ families.

Similarly, Secretary of FIDA in the state, Nnenna Igbokwe, explained that the body was usually interested in rape issues because the abuse was an affront on the family and society.

Igbokwe called on the citizenry to report rape cases, emphasizing that, “Whoever is there at the time, a neighbour or relation has a duty to bring the matter to the notice of our office for appropriate action.”

Also speaking, Publicity Secretary of FIDA, Adata Bio-Briggs, disclosed plans by the body to seek justice for the daughter of Mrs. Nkechi Amanjo, who was gang-raped at Oyigbo, last year.

She disclosed that the women lawyers’ body has written a fresh petition to the Inspector-General of Police for the matter to be given fresh hearing, explaining that it would not rest until the perpetrators are punished.