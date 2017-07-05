NPFL Wk 27: MFM Cuts Plateau Utd’s Lead

The race for the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title gets more intense as the season got to the Week 27 mark at the weekend.

In Maiduguri, El Kanemi Warriors grabbed maximum points as they conquered Plateau United in a Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 27 fixture played on Sunday.

Despite the determination of the Peace Boys to consolidate their grip at the top of the log, it was the Desert Warriors that made home advantage count as Sunday Anthony flicked in Chibuzor Okonkwo’s free-kick to score in injury time.

Nasarawa United 1-1 Gombe United

Substitute Sani Abbani scored an equaliser as relegation-threatened Gombe United drew 1-1 against Nasarawa United in Lafia.

Antonin Oussou nicked home off a well placed Adamu Hassan delivery to give the Solid Miners the lead.

Abbani connected well to Afolabi Abdulwaheed’s pass to bury beyond the reach of Suraj Ayeleso as the Savannah Scorpions surprisingly found their way back.

Akwa United 1-0 Enyimba

Enyimba showed up at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in high spirits but watched on helplessly as Akwa United picked three points following a 1-0 victory.

Musa Newman fetched the only goal from a tailor made Friday Ubong’s cross in the 15th minute.

The Promise Keepers sit in third place, five points below leaders Plateau United who lost 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors.

MFM FC 2-1 ABS FC

MFM boosted their NPFL title hopes after recording a 2-1 win over ABS FC on Sunday afternoon.

Austine Ogunye netted from the spot in the 17th minute. Sikiru Olatunbosun doubled the lead 45 minutes later.

Former First Bank forward Wasiu Alalade fired home a consolation at injury time.

In spite of the win, MFM still remains second with 46 points but is now only two points behind Plateau United.

Lobi Stars 3-1 Enugu Rangers

The game in Makurdi turned out to be one-sided as Lobi Stars romped to a 3-1 win over Enugu Rangers.

Ezekiel Mba, Kingsley Eduwo and Anthony Okpotu all found the back of the net for the Pride of Benue. Daniel Etor reduced the deficit for the Flying Antelopes at the death.

Lobi Stars are fourth in the log with 43 points.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0 Katsina United

FC Ifeanyi Ubah found their winning rhythm after firing two goals past Kastina United in Nnewi.

Godwin Obaje stepped up to take a 21st minute spot-kick and maintained his composure to slot the ball down the middle past Kenneth Okoli.

Five minutes from time, the hosts did manage to extend their lead. Elu Wilson played a short corner to Bright Onyidikachi who curled in a sublime cross and Chijioke Alakwe headed a perfect one into the net.

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Remo Stars

It was not the best of performance from Abubakar Bala’s Niger Tornadoes as they toiled to earn maximum points at home to Remo Stars.

Substitute Peter Momoh scored the only goal off an Ibrahim Babawo’s delivery minutes after coming on for Wilfred Ammeh early in the second stanza.

The Ikon Allah Boys now have 40 points while the Sky Blue Stars remain rooted to the bottom of the standings.