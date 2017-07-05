Nigeria To Qualify For 2019 AFCON In Style – Pinnick

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is confident of beating the South African senior national team, Bafana Bafana to obtain the 2019 African Cup of Nations ticket in Group E.
South Africa registered their first ever win over the Super Eagles in a competitive match which was played in Uyo, Nigeria three weeks ago.
Two goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau earned Bafana a surprise 2-0 win over the Super Eagles in their first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
The two giants are scheduled to meet again in another Group E match which will be played in South Africa next year.
NFF president Amaju Pinnick has since vowed to revenge Nigeria’s defeat to the 1996 AFCON champions.
“I promise you,” Pinnick declared over the weekend.
“We will not only qualify for the AFCON but, we will beat South Africa in South Africa.”
South Africa is scheduled to host three-time AFCON champions Nigeria on the 12th of October 2018.
