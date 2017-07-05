NAF’s New Boss To Continue Federation’s Dev Programmes

The re-elected President of the Nigeria Aquatic Federation (NAF), Fatayi Babatunde-Williams, has said that he would continue with developmental programmes drawn up by the federation before his re-election.

Babatunde-Williams told newsmen in Lagos that the federation would strive to popularise swimming.

Tidesports source gathered that Babatunde-Williams returned to office unopposed at the June 13 NAF election which held in Abuja.

Sani Mohammed was elected the federation’s secretary, while Samuel Jesimiel, Dunkwu Nnamdi and Yellow Yeiyah were also elected into NAF’s board.

Babatunde-Williams told newsmen that he was committed to developing aquatic sport.

“I am happy with the outcome of the election. Although it is not my first time, it has reposed much confidence in me.

“It is a call for a better performance; we will continue with our various developmental programmes to ensure that the sport remains the people’s choice.

“Swimming will be better; I can assure you that we already have some laid down programmes for the federation.

“Those laid down programmes will be discussed at the NAF board upon inauguration,’’ he said.

The NAF president said that the various swimming championships scheduled to hold in 2017 would go on as planned.

He called for more support from well-meaning Nigerians to achieve success.

“We have already slated some swimming competitions; we need everybody’s cooperation.

“The annual Chief of Naval Staff Swimming (CNS) Competition will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, in August.

“Also the CANA Zone II Open Water Swimming Competition will take place in October at a yet-to-be determined venue.

“The event will take place in Lagos either at the Teslim Balogun Stadium or the newly refurbished National Stadium Swimming Pool,’’ he said